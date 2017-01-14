According to TMZ, Thicke, 39, called police to Patton’s home on Friday morning because she allegedly violated their custody order by refusing to release their son, 6-year-old Julian, to him, per their agreement. In a video posted to the site, Patton, 41, can be seen giving the police officers her information and thanking them for showing up. Thicke does not appear in the video.



Jason Merritt/WireImage

The site reports that on Friday morning, the deputies went inside the house and spoke to Julian, who said he was scared to leave with his dad. The “Blurred Lines” singer later left the confrontation sans son.



As Us Weekly previously reported, Thicke is currently under investigation by the Los Angeles County Department of Child and Family Services amid allegations of child abuse for spanking his son. According to court documents, Julian reportedly told school officials that his father had allegedly spanked him more than once, causing to the school to send a report to the DCFS on January 3. Thicke was interviewed on Thursday, January 12.

The singer denied any wrongdoing, saying in court documents obtained by Us, “On a very rare occasion and only as a last resort, I will use light spanking, but it is consistent with the law — open hand on the butt. This is the type of discipline to which Paula and I agreed during our marriage.”



For her part, Patton has reportedly filed an emergency order asking a judge to restrict the Grammy nominee’s time with his son to monitored daytime visits only. The Warcraft star alleged in court documents that ever since “Julian knows that [Thicke] is being told about Julian’s complaints, Julian’s behavior has become very concerning.”

Thicke also claims in the court papers that Patton’s accusations stem from anger at not being invited to his famous father Alan Thicke’s funeral last month.



“It is my belief that Paula holds residual anger towards me because I and my family would not permit her or her family to attend the funeral of my father on December 20, 2016,” the singer alleges in the papers. "Paula did not have a positive relationship with my father … As such, she was not welcome at his funeral. It is my belief that Paula only wanted to attend because it would have resulted in additional public exposure for her."

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!



