Jim Carrey Gives Bizarre Interview (RADAR Online)



Robin Thicke, Pregnant Girlfriend April Love Geary Kiss on Date Night (Star Magazine)



Hottest Looks From New York Fashion Week (OK! Magazine)



7 Gorgeous Photos of Sarah Hyland (Men's Fitness)





Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.