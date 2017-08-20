A post shared by Robin Thicke (@robinthicke) on Aug 19, 2017 at 8:25pm PDT

Robin Thicke is enjoying a vacation in Hawaii with girlfriend April Love Geary and son Julian, and on Saturday, August 19, he posted a cute shot of them together.



The “Blurred Lines” singer and Geary, who is three months pregnant, posed on the beach with his son, 7, who he shares with ex-wife Paula Patton. In the photo Thicke posted on Instagram, the trio smile wide for the camera while hanging out on the beach. Geary glowed while wearing a blue bikini and Thicke wore a white button-down shirt with a necklace. The Grammy nominee captioned the photo “Happy Days!”

In another shot posted on Geary’s Instagram account, the couple wear Los Angeles Dodgers caps while posing sans Julian on green and white striped beach towels. She captioned the photo, “Love you” with a sun emoji.

Just a day earlier, the couple were spotted hanging out at their luxury hotel with Geary showing off her growing baby bump in a red crochet bikini.

The model, 22, announced she was pregnant on Thursday, August 17, by sharing a picture of a sonogram on Instagram. She wrote, “Robin and I are very excited to share with you all that we're having a baby!” She also added that their child is due on March 1, the birthday of Thicke’s late father, actor Alan Thicke, who died in 2016 from a heart attack.

Thicke, 40, and Geary began dating shortly after Patton filed for divorce in October 2014. The lovebirds went public with their relationship in May 2015 when they attended the Cannes Film Festival.

As Us Weekly reported earlier this week, Thicke and Patton’s long custody battle over Julian had been settled, with the former high school sweethearts agreeing to share equal custody of their son.



