“I love Sushi! Ahhhhhhhhh!” Thicke, 39, captioned an adorable photo of the 7-year-old holding his hands up in a mock scary gesture at the table, with a pair of chopsticks in one hand. In the photo, Julian wears oversized mirror sunglasses that belong to his singer dad.

The “Blurred Lines” singer can be sitting off to the side and concentrating on his food as Julian makes faces.



Other earlier photos from the afternoon exchange show Patton, 41, giving Julian a big hug at a park before he reunites with his dad. In one particularly touching image, Thicke picks Julian up completely and embraces him a big bear hug.



Friday’s lunch outing was a supervised visit, per court orders; Thicke and Patton are currently still locked in a bitter custody battle, with the actress alleging that Thicke has physically abused Julian in the past.



In court documents previously obtained by Us Weekly, Thicke denied any wrongdoing and maintained: “On a very rare occasion and only as a last resort, I will use light spanking, but it is consistent with the law — open hand on the butt. This is the type of discipline to which Paula and I agreed during our marriage.”



Thicke also claimed that Patton’s decision to get the court involved stems from her anger in not being invited to his late father Alan Thicke’s funeral in December.

In January, an insider told Us that the family of three is currently attending therapy to work through their issues. “They are all working with the therapist to come to a resolution and are listening to whatever the therapist recommends,” the source told Us.”The plans are to continue working with the therapist in this way to resolve this. This is their plan to move forward.”



