Former Fox News CEO Roger Ailes has died at age 77, his wife, Elizabeth Ailes, announced in a statement on Thursday, May 18.

"I am profoundly sad and heartbroken to report that my husband, Roger Ailes, passed away this morning,” she said in a statement to Drudge Report. "Roger was a loving husband to me, to his son Zachary, and a loyal friend to many. He was also a patriot, profoundly grateful to live in a country that gave him so much opportunity to work hard, to rise — and to give back. During a career that stretched over more than five decades, his work in entertainment, in politics, and in news affected the lives of many millions. And so even as we mourn his death, we celebrate his life.” No other details on his death were provided.

Roger resigned from his position last July following a series of sexual harassment allegations against him. He categorically denied all of the accusations.

The businessman became the founding CEO of Fox News in October 1996. He served as a media consultant for Republican presidents Richard Nixon, Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush, and recently was an adviser to President Donald Trump during his campaign.

