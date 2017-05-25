Rosario Dawson has broken her silence following the death of her cousin. As previously reported, the Daredevil actress found her 26-year-old relative, Vanez Ines Vasquez, dead insider her Venice, California, home on May 11.



"I've been dealing with a lot of loss lately and reconnecting with my family and my friends in a different way. I'm realizing how much I've pulled myself back, and I've been just really humbled by this opportunity tonight," Dawson, 38, said while promoting the Lower East Side Girls Club on AOL's Build Series in NYC on Wednesday, May 24. "My cousin just died, Vaneza, and I’m coming up on the six-year anniversary of my grandmother’s passing."

"And from 75 to 26, you just don’t know when your time is," she continued. "I just don’t want to be in any kind of position where I'm looking back going, 'Ah, I should’ve, could’ve, would've, didn't, damn!'"

According to TMZ, Dawson found Vasquez downstairs of her residence and paramedics couldn't resuscitate her. Vasquez, who had reportedly been suffering from migraines and had hypertension, most likely died from natural causes.



