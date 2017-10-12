Rose McGowan returned to Twitter with a vengeance after a temporary suspension on Thursday, October 12, to publicly accuse Harvey Weinstein of rape.

In a series of tweets to Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos, the Charmed alum, 44, identified her alleged assailant by name for the first time. "@jeffbezos I told the head of your studio that HW raped me. Over & over I said it. He said it hadn't been proved. I said I was the proof," she claimed, later confirming to The Hollywood Reporter that the initials in her tweet belonged to Weinstein.

Jeff Vespa/WireImage

"I had already sold a script I wrote to your studio, it was in development. When I heard a Weinstein bailout was in the works I forcefully begged studio head to do the right thing. I was ignored," she further alleged. "Deal was done. Amazon won a dirty Oscar. I called my attorney & said I want to get my script back, but before I could #2 @amazonstudios called to say my show was dead."



McGowan concluded her tweets by calling on Bezos, 53, to "stop funding rapists, alleged pedos and sexual harassers. I love @amazon but there is rot in Hollywood. Be the change you want to see in the world. Stand with truth. #ROSEARMY #Amazon."

The New York Times was the first to report last week that the Scream actress had reached a $100,000 settlement with the producer, 65, after an alleged encounter at a hotel room during the 1997 Sundance Film Festival. The payout was "not to be construed as an admission" of guilt by Weinstein, but intended to "avoid litigation and buy peace," according to legal documents obtained by the Times.

McGowan has been a voice of resistance against the former executive since the many allegations against him came to light in recent days. Her Twitter account was briefly suspended earlier on Thursday, sparking outrage among fans.



Weinstein was fired from his film studio The Weinstein Company on Sunday, October 8. In a statement to Us Weekly, the producer's spokesperson said, "All allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein."

Us has also reached out to Amazon for comment in light of McGowan's tweets.



Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!