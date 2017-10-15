Rose McGowan and Asia Argento slammed James Corden on Saturday, October 14, after he made jokes about Harvey Weinstein in the wake of the producer’s sexual assault scandal.

The Late Late Show star, 39, made the wisecracks during his opening monologue as host of the AmfAR Gala Los Angeles on Friday, October 13, quipping, “This is a beautiful room. It’s a beautiful night here in L.A. So beautiful, Harvey Weinstein has already asked tonight up to his hotel to give him a massage.”

McGowan, 44, who has gone public with sex abuse claims against the studio boss, tweeted her disgust in a number of NSFW messages, calling Corden a “mother--king pig.”

In another joke, Corden, whose monologue has been shared on YouTube, told the A-list crowd, “It has been weird this week though, watching Harvey Weinstein in hot water. Ask any of the women who watched him take a bath.”

“Hearing the audience’s vile roars & laughs show EXACTLY what kind of HOLLYWOOD you really are,” the Charmed alum wrote in a follow-up tweet. She also claimed that Corden is “a close friend” of the disgraced producer and called on CBS, which airs the Late Late Show, to make a donation to the East Los Angeles Women’s Center “OR YOU TOO SUPPORT RAPE CULTURE.”

Italian actress and director Argento, 42, who claimed in a New Yorker story on Tuesday, October 10, that Weinstein sexually assaulted her at a hotel in the south of France in 1997, also took aim at Corden, tweeting, “Shame on this pig and everyone who grunted with him.”

Corden responded to the criticism on Twitter on Sunday, October 15, writing, “To be clear, sexual assault is no laughing matter. I was not trying to make light of Harvey’s inexcusable behavior, but to shame him, the abuser, not his victims. I am truly sorry for anyone offended, that was never my intention.”

As previously reported Weinstein, 65, was fired from his own company after The New York Times published a story on October 5 detailing three decades of sexual harassment and assault allegations against the studio head. In its story, the Times claimed that McGowan had been paid a financial settlement by Weinstein over an incident in a hotel room during the Sundance Film Festival.

On Saturday, October 14, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which holds the Oscars, revoked Weinstein’s lifetime membership.

Weinstein, whose wife, Marchesa designer Georgina Chapman announced on Tuesday that she was leaving him, has flown to Europe for treatment for sex addiction.

The producer previously said that all sexual encounters he had were consensual.

