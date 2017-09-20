Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

Rosie O'Donnell took to Twitter to question her estranged daughter Chelsea Alliegro's motives just hours after the 20-year-old announced she is pregnant with her first child.

The comedian, 55, posted a series of tweets in the early hours of Wednesday, September 20, that included throwback photos and videos of Alliegro, who she adopted as a baby with then-wife Kelli Carpenter. "a dog u gave away," O'Donnell captioned a video of her youngest child, Dakota, 4, playing with a dog as Chelsea sits in a nearby chair. "ur sister on ur birthday last year ... u want no part of me stop doing interviews kid."

a dog u gave away

ur sister on ur birthday last year



same same same chilly my plaid



u want no part of me



stop doing interviews kid pic.twitter.com/bPBkrlTDzi — ROSIE (@Rosie) September 20, 2017

O'Donnell then appeared to accuse Alliegro of trying to profit off the loss of the former View cohost's ex-wife Michelle Rounds — who died of an apparent suicide at age 46 on September 11 — by announcing her pregnancy in an interview with the Daily Mail. "we have been there before Chelsea u wanna go a few rounds in public seems so," O'Donnell tweeted. "Michelle's death = money 4 Chelsea."



https://t.co/W5t4zg65RH

we have been here before Chelsea

u wanna go a few rounds in public

seems so



Michelle's death = money 4 Chelsea pic.twitter.com/cgqrp16EyC — ROSIE (@Rosie) September 20, 2017

The TV personality also tweeted a photo of Alliegro at the Apple Store ("did u hate me this day?") before claiming, "I don't have her # - no contact since ... jan ... a reporter called her - and then paid her - AGAIN."



did u hate me this day? last year - at the apple store - was this b4 nick was arrested for beating u up? same same pic.twitter.com/nCJFdawJ3z — ROSIE (@Rosie) September 20, 2017

I don't have her # - no contact since she left the hospital in jan against medical advice - a reporter called her - and then paid her -AGAIN — ROSIE (@Rosie) September 20, 2017

For her part, Alliegro is excited to become a first-time mother. "I'm looking forward to it," she told the Daily Mail in an interview published on Tuesday, September 19. "I really don't care if I have a boy or a girl. I'm just hoping for a healthy baby." She also told the British newspaper that her mother "will not be in my child's life," adding, "I do not feel sad about that to be honest."



The mother-daughter duo have had a strained relationship for years. Alliegro tied the knot with husband Nick Alliegro in July 2016, just three months after meeting the 31-year-old at a Dunkin' Donuts shop.

