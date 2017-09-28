Prescription pill bottles were found near the body of Rosie O'Donnell's ex-wife Michelle Rounds when Rounds was found dead in her bed on September 11, the District Nine Medical Examiner's Office confirms to Us Weekly.

The pill bottles have since been entered into evidence, an official from the coroner's office tells Us. According to The Blast, which was first to report the news, investigators will also speak to the doctors who prescribed the medications. Sources close to Rounds' family told the outlet that she was taking the pills to deal with the "severe pain" she battled due to desmoid tumors.



The Orange County Sheriff's Office confirmed to Us earlier this month that Rounds was found dead at her home in Florida at the age of 46. At the time, TMZ reported that Rounds died of an apparent suicide, though an official cause of death has yet to be revealed.

O'Donnell, 55, mourned her ex-wife in a statement to Us, saying, "I am saddened to hear about this terrible tragedy. Mental illness is a very serious issue affecting many families. My thoughts and prayers go out to Michelle's family, her wife Krista and their child."

The Emmy winner and Rounds began dating in 2011 and tied the knot in June 2012. They adopted a daughter named Dakota, now 4, in January 2013 before splitting nearly two years later. They finalized their divorce in March 2016, when O'Donnell was awarded full custody of their little girl.

Prior to Rounds, the former View panelist was married to Kelli Carpenter, with whom she shares four children: Parker, 22, Chelsea, 20, Blake, 17, and Vivienne, 14.

