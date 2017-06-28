— Rumer, Scout and Tallulah Willis attended the Get Réal with Réalisation Par & VIOLET GREY cocktail event in L.A.



— Cara Santana hosted a bridal shower with designer bridesmaid dress rental service Vow To Be Chic at Ladurée SoHo.



— Lady Gaga and Christian Carino hung out at The Surf Lodge in Montauk, New York.



— Gigi Hadid celebrated the launch of her Gigi Hadid for Vogue Eyewear Collection at Industria Studio 5 in NYC.



— Chris Pratt wore a Solid & Striped swimsuit while hanging out in the ocean in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Startraks Photo

— Sophia Bush shot her new #NoHormonesPlz campaign video in NYC to encourage women to be informed about birth control options.



— Hailee Steinfeld celebrated National Sunglasses Day with her Privé Revaux sunglasses on Instagram.

— Justine Skye wore the ASOS Mesh T-Shirt with Dipped Back and Ruffles and ASOSSwim Pink Abstract Top & Bottom to perform at a BET Awards party in L.A.



— Kim Porter attended the JRose 7th Annual Mark Pitts & Bystorm Ent. Post BET Awards Celebration hosted by DJ Khaled and powered by CÎROC Vodka at Bootsy Bellows in West Hollywood.



— Julianne Hough wore Native Shoes while out and about with fiancé Brooks Laich in L.A.



— Mindy Kaling and Salvador Perez hosted a costume conversation at the Beverly Center in L.A.



— Nicole Richie carried a Buji Baja by Hat Attack bag while attending NBC's Summer Cocktail Party in NYC.



— Zoe Saldana received the Outstanding Achievement in Film Award at the NALIP-presented Latino Media Awards at the Ray Dolby Ballroom in L.A.

— Khloe Kardashian worked out in a MICHI bodysuit in L.A.



Steve Granitz/WireImage

— Diddy and Cassie celebrated the Los Angeles premiere of Apple Music's CAN'T STOP WON'T STOP: A BAD BOY STORY, which is available on Apple Music now.



— Christina Milian celebrated BET's weekend party with WanderLuxxe at Nightingale in L.A.

— Karlie Kloss wore an Equipment the Betty Cotton Shirt in Bright White while out in Tokyo.



— Suki Waterhouse carried a Herschel Supply Backpack and ullu iPhone Case while out and about in NYC.

— Eva Longoria posed in a white OYE Swimwear one piece on Instagram.



— DJ Reflex spun at the Interscope Records annual BET Awards pre-party at ROKU/Blind Dragon in West Hollywood.

— Sofia Richie rocked Puma x The Kooples sneakers while out in L.A.



— Don Henley, Foreigner, REO Speedwagon and more are set to play Rock Getaway in the fall at the all-inclusive Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Mexico.

— Cleo Wade hosted the Dinner, Cocktails and Conversation event in Celebration of a More Inclusive and Sustainable Future with Piece & Co. at The Bowery Garden at PUBLIC in NYC.

— Kendall Jenner wore an Anita Ko diamond safety pin earring while out in L.A.



— Matthew and Camila McConaughey hosted a charity blackjack tournament at The Venetian Las Vegas to benefit their Just Keep Livin Foundation.



— Adam Driver surprised a military family in Brodheadsville, Pennsylvania with a life-changing scholarship in partnership with Folds of Honor and Budweiser.



— Alessandra Ambrosio sported KREWE sunglasses while walking in L.A.



— Lily Collins wore H.Stern rings to Lancome's Declaring Happiness exhibition in Shanghai.



— Jenna Dewan Tatum looked adorable in a flirty Faithfull The Brand skirt and top set while out in L.A.



— Cutting edge mixologist Benjamin Schiller created over-the-top cocktails served out of large seashells and water bongs for new hotspot Apogee on the roof of the Dana hotel and spa in Chicago.

