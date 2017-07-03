A proud moment! Rumer Willis took to Instagram on Saturday, July 1, to announce that she is celebrating six months of sobriety.

"I will be the first one to say I'm not perfect and I mess up sometimes and every once in a while I get it right but I wanted to share this because I am really proud of myself. Yesterday I celebrated 6 Months of Sobriety," the actress, 28, captioned a stunning, makeup-free selfie from what appeared to be her bed.

"It's not something I planned on but after the long journey of getting here I can honestly say I have never been more proud of myself in my entire life," Willis continued. "Thank you all for the love and support and remember to be gentle with yourself."



I will be the first one to say I'm not perfect and I mess up sometimes and every once in a while I get it right but I wanted to share this because I am really proud of myself. Yesterday I celebrated 6 Months of Sobriety. It's not something I planned on but after the long journey of getting here I can honestly say I have never been more proud of myself in my entire life. Thank you all for the love and support and remember to be gentle with yourself 😊 A post shared by Rumer Willis (@ruelarue) on Jul 1, 2017 at 11:08am PDT

This is the first time that the Empire star, who is the oldest daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, has publicly opened up about her battle. However, her sister Tallulah Willis entered a 45-day rehab inpatient program for substance abuse and an eating disorder in 2014.

"I'm now 20 years old, and I can say that I'm getting to that place where I'm starting to feel OK with myself, bit by bit," Tallulah, now 23, told Teen Vogue in January 2015. "It's not night and day — it's not like now I completely love myself and I have no problems. That isn't how it works. But there are the starting points of that, and that's really exciting. I'm growing every day and breaking old patterns."

Bruce, 62, and Moore, 54, were married from 1987 to 2000, and also share daughter Scout Willis, 25.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!