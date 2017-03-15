It was time to tie the knot! RuPaul revealed on the Wednesday, March 15, episode of Hollywood Today Live that he and longtime boyfriend Georges LeBar got married earlier this year. See what he had to say in the video above!

“You know what? I don’t think I’ve said this. I’ve never said this on television before. We are married,” the RuPaul’s Drag Race host, 56, said. “We are married, yes. This is scoop! I’ve never said it before.”

Pressed for more details about his “I do's,” the drag superstar replied, “We got married on our 23rd [anniversary]. I met him on the dance floor at [now-closed NYC nightclub] Limelight in 1994, his birthday. So we got married on his birthday, the anniversary of when we met. So this year in January.”

Him & I Laguna Beach yesterday pic.twitter.com/j9O6kI7NaO — RuPaul (@RuPaul) June 23, 2014

RuPaul went on to say that the idea of marriage had been less appealing to him in the past. “We never wanted to do it,” he admitted. “We were looking into it for tax breaks and for financial things.”

Splash News Online

During his interview with Hollywood Today Live, the “Sissy That Walk” singer shared why he and the Wyoming rancher are a perfect match.

“He’s a great guy, but he doesn’t care about show business at all. He could care less. [The paparazzi recently] caught us. We were in New York last week and they just caught us, you know,” RuPaul said. “But most of the time, he’s on the ranch in Wyoming. He has a — I get this wrong every time 'cause I’m not good with numbers — he has a 6,000-acre ranch. It’s in two states. It’s in South Dakota and Wyoming.”

Though the Emmy winner can appreciate life on the farm, he would rather spend time with LeBar in a more luxe locale. “When I go there, I dress up in Westernwear, but no one cares. I dress up in the most gorgeous Westernwear outfit, but nobody cares,” RuPaul quipped. “But, you know, when we have a chance to do anything, he doesn’t want me to come there. We wanna go somewhere fabulous.”

The VH1 personality added: “We’ll go to Maui, we’ll go to New York. We’ll go to someplace fabulous because Wyoming — God bless you in Wyoming — but it’s very boring, and it’s the most isolated place on earth.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race returns to VH1 for its ninth season on Friday, March 24, at 9 p.m. ET.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!