Russell Wilson and Ciara on July 14, 2016 in Westwood, California. Credit: Kevin Mazur/KCSports2016/WireImage

Winning off the field. Russell Wilson penned a sweet Instagram post dedicated to pregnant wife Ciara after the Seahawks lost 36-20 to the Atlanta Falcons on Saturday, January 14.

“I will forever win bc I get to come home to you every night,” the Seahawks quarterback captioned a photo of Ciara kissing him in the snow. “The love of my life. I love you. This past year has been full of so much joy & happiness. From getting Married to having our little one on the way, to your constant endless love. I couldn't be more grateful to have you in my life Mrs. Wilson. You make everyday a perfect day. #ForeverGrateful.”



Wilson also shared a second Instagram photo of Ciara and her son, Future Jr., playing in the snow, writing that “#loveconquersall.”



The “I Bet” singer also shared snaps from the game — where both her exes Future and Bow Wow, who dated Ciara in 2006, were awkwardly also in attendance. Commentator Ryan Cameron shared a photo with Future, 33, on the sidelines inside Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz stadium, tweeting: "Well well well look who's here! @1future.” (The rapper hails from Atlanta.)

Ciara and Wilson tied the knot during a lavish wedding in England in July 2016 and shortly after announced they’re expecting their first child together. The songstress separated from Future in August 2014 and filed a $15 million slander and libel lawsuit against the rapper after he badmouthed her on Twitter. Earlier this month, however, Ciara reportedly dropped the case.



