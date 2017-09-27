Nothing but the best! Ryan Adams took to Twitter to show his support for ex-wife Mandy Moore during the season 2 premiere of This Is Us on Tuesday, September 26.



During the NBC drama's emotional episode, the actress, 33, tweeted to fans, "How's everyone doing?? You with us? #ThisIsUs." Just five minutes later, the singer-songwriter, 42, responded, "Always! Rooting for you. #thisisus."

Naturally, fans went wild over the brief exchange. "RYAN, I am already weeping and you tweet THIS?? Gosh, I love you even more now," one Twitter user wrote. Another added, "My f--king heart can't handle this."



Interestingly enough, Moore's character, Rebecca, called Kate (Chrissy Metz) "Bug" in one scene of the episode. That nickname may have brought back some memories for Adams, who often referred to Moore as "Bug" during their relationship. In fact, "Bug" was the title of the final track on her 2009 album, Amanda Leigh.

The "Candy" singer and Adams began dating in 2008. They got engaged in February 2009 and married just one month later in an intimate, last-minute ceremony in Georgia. The former couple called it quits in January 2015 and finalized their divorce in June 2016.

Now, Moore is engaged to Taylor Goldsmith, but she again isn't planning an over-the-top wedding. "This is my second go-round," she told Us Weekly and other reporters at the This Is Us premiere on Tuesday night. "I feel like I eloped before and I think I'll probably just keep it very small again. I've never been the girl that wanted to wear a white dress. No judgement, but it's not for me. I think it'll be just as small with family and friends. Quiet, no bridal magazines for me."



This Is Us airs on NBC Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.



