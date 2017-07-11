Setting a good example of a strong marriage! Ryan Edward's parents, Jen and Larry Edwards, celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary on Tuesday, July 11.

Jen commemorated the milestone with a sweet Instagram collage on Tuesday. In one of the pics, the longtime couple wrap their arms around each other while sitting outside in the sun. The other photos included the No. 30 written in sparklers and a wine glass that says “Made in 1987. 30 Years of AWESOME.”

She captioned the post, “#7/11/87 #30years.”

It seems the couple treated themselves with a vacation to Wilmington, North Carolina, in honor of the big day. Jen posted several pics of the pair on vacation, including the photo of the couple from the collage. “#myrock #lovehim #30years #cantbreakus,” she previously wrote.

This isn’t the only marriage that the family has recently celebrated. The Teen Mom OG star tied the knot with Mackenzie Standifer in May. The pair’s small, spur-of-the-moment wedding aired on the season finale of the hit MTV show on June 26.



Prior to Ryan and Standifer exchanging vows, Jen was emotional because Ryan’s 8-year-old son, Bentley, whom he shares with ex Maci Bookout, wasn’t present. “It don’t matter if there are 100 people or two people. It just matters as long as we love each other,” Ryan reassured his mom.

However, the ceremony created controversy after Teen Mom OG footage of Ryan and Standifer heading to the wedding appeared to show Ryan driving impaired and falling asleep at the wheel. "MTV does not condone driving under the influence. Ryan’s erratic behavior was due to actions that he took without anyone’s prior knowledge,” an MTV spokesperson told Us.



After the episode aired, Ryan announced that he completed a stay in rehab for drug addiction after the shocking driving incident. “I am back home now doing well, and life could not be better,” he said. “Without the support of my wife and parents I would not have been able to do this. Thank you all for your well wishes."

