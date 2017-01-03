Ryan Gosling paid tribute to the late Debbie Reynolds while accepting the Vanguard Award at the Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala Monday, January 2.

While on stage with La La Land director Damien Chazelle and composer Justin Hurwitz, the 36-year-old actor said that Reynolds' breakout film, the 1952 musical Singin' in the Rain, helped shape his latest box-office smash, in which he sings and dances with Emma Stone.

"I wish I could have said this in person, but I'd like to thank Debbie Reynolds for her wonderful career of work," Gosling said at the ceremony. "She was an inspiration to us every day. We watched Singin' in the Rain every day for inspiration, a truly unparalleled talent, so thank you to her for all that inspiration."



Reynolds died at the age of 84 on December 28, a day after her daughter, Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher, passed away at age 60 following a massive heart attack.



Gosling also opened up about his role in La La Land, a modern-day musical, while on the red carpet at PSIFF. "Honestly, it was a reward enough just to get to make this film," he told Entertainment Tonight. "To get to make a film like this, with Damien at the helm, it was just an incredible experience, so to be awarded on top of that was unexpected and really appreciated."



The Oscar-nominated actor's La La Land love interest was not at the festival as she was home sick with strep throat.

