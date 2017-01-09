Swoon! Ryan Gosling gushed over his “lady” Eva Mendes — and dedicated his award to her late brother — during his acceptance speech at the 2017 Golden Globes at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills on Sunday, January 8. Watch the adorable moment in the clip above!

The La La Land actor, 36, took home the Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy award and first joked that he must have been mixed up with fellow nominee Ryan Reynolds. “This isn’t the first time I’ve been mistaken for Ryan Reynolds, but it’s getting out of hand,” he quipped of the Deadpool star. “Ryan, obviously there’s been some kind of mistake, but I’m up here if you don’t mind.”



He went on to thank his costar Emma Stone and director Damien Chazelle before giving a sweet shout-out to his love Mendes. Although the actress wasn’t in attendance, Gosling said that the musical rom-com wouldn’t have been possible without her.



“I would like to try to thank one person properly and say while I was singing and dancing and playing piano and having one of the best experiences I've ever had on a film, my lady was raising our daughter, pregnant with our second, and trying to help her brother fight his battle with cancer,” he said. “If she hadn't have taken all that on so that I could have this experience, it would surely be someone else up here other than me today. So, sweetheart, thank you. To my daughters, Amada and Esmeralda, I love you.”

Gosling and Mendes, 42, met on the set of 2012's Place Beyond the Pines, and the couple welcomed Esmeralda, 2, in 2014 and Amada, 8 months, in April.



The Big Short actor concluded his speech by honoring Mendes’ late brother, saying, “And if I may, I would like to dedicate this to the memory of her brother, Juan Carlos Mendez.” The Hitch actress’ older sibling passed away on April 17, 2016, at age 53 after a nearly two-year battle with throat cancer.



