Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford struggled to keep it together during an interview with ITV’s This Morning, where they were promoting Blade Runner 2049 on Wednesday, October 4.



The interview kicked off on an interesting note when reporter Alison Hammond admitted that she had never seen Ford’s original Blade Runner film. Gosling, 36, laughed as he admitted, “I appreciate your candor.”

The host continued to crack jokes while beginning the interview. "Bleak. Dystopian. An absolute nightmare to be honest with you —that's just my interviewing techniques,” she said. “But let's talk about the movie, Blade Runner 2049.”

Ford, 75, quickly interjected to take a playful jab at Hammond:“Cheer up,” he said as Gosling proceeded to crack up next to him. “It's a lovely day in London. Let's keep it that way. This is not the introduction we were promised. Bring me on with a little happier music."

As Hammond attempted to get the interview back on track by asking about the film, Gosling reached for a drink, explaining as Ford hysterically laughed, “I feel like that’s where this is headed.”

After briefly discussing Ford’s return to the sequel, Hammond asked Gosling if he had the opportunity to knit while he was on set, following a 2013 interview with GQ Australia in which the La La Land star revealed that he loves the craft. “Oh, we’re gonna go there?” Gosling asked with a laugh. “It’s going to be like that?”

He quipped: “This is what I did on set. I knitted this sweater.”

The two continued to crack up throughout the interview. Watch it all unfold in the clip above!

Blade Runner 2049 hits theaters on Friday, October 6.

