Ryan Gosling Remembers His Dog George: 'He Was a Good Friend to Me'

Ryan Gosling has paid tribute to his beloved dog George in several ways since he passed away at age 17 in December. The Blade Runner 2049 actor, who now wears George's dog tag as a necklace, remembered his late pet during The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday, October 6.

"He was a good friend to me. It's funny to say dog because I feel like there was something about George where I think he felt like being a dog was beneath him," Gosling, 36, said, laughing. "He would not do tricks. If you wanted him to even sit down you had to convince him that it was in his best interest."

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

"One time we were all at an outdoor restaurant and he was sitting on the pavement and someone got up to go to the restroom and I guess he had enough and he got up on their seat and sat down at the table like a gentleman," he continued. "He looked around the table like, 'Yeah, that's right. This feels about right. This makes more sense.'"

Gosling said that George traveled with him basically "everywhere" throughout his life — and that included to almost every film set he's ever worked on. Last week, he wore a T-shirt that featured George's face during the finale of his hosting duties on Saturday Night Live in NYC.

"George — as he started to age he started to look like an aging rockstar," Gosling added to DeGeneres. "He was sort of skinny fat, he had big hair, no teeth, some open sores, but still sexy."

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!