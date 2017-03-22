Words fail him. Ryan Gosling addressed the epic Oscars mix-up that mistakenly saw La La Land named Best Picture at the Academy Awards last month. In the historic flub, Moonlight was revealed as the real winner after the cast and creators of the musical had already launched into their acceptance speeches.

Speaking to The Associated Press on Tuesday, March 21, Gosling was asked about his reaction, laughing onstage as the the debacle unfolded. (Presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway were mistakenly given the Best Actress envelope with winner Emma Stone’s name inside.)

“What can you say?” the Canadian star told the AP. But there are no hard feelings. “I was very happy for Moonlight at the same time. It’s such a wonderful film. It’s great to see such great work acknowledged,” he said.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Gosling, who stars in new Terrence Malick film Song to Song, also chatted with the AP about his ambitions to direct again. He first stepped behind the camera for 2014 film Lost River, which starred his longtime partner, Eva Mendes. “Absolutely,” the Notebook star said of wanting to direct again. “It was one of the best experiences of my professional life. I look forward to doing it again.”

The Canadian actor has also been making sure to spend time with his family. Gosling and Mendes took their daughters Esmeralda, 2, and Amada, 10 months, to Jungle Island zoo in Miami for a private tour on Saturday, March 18, sources told Us Weekly. The actors helped feed an alligator and saw sloths, lemurs, giant tortoises and a monkey at the park, while their daughters were presented with a painting done by an orangutan named Peanut.

