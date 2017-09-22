David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage

A man’s best friend. Ryan Gosling has been honoring his adorable mixed-breed terrier, George, at every event recently by wearing a chain with the pup’s dog tag on it.

Things were no different when The Big Short actor, 36, stepped out at the photocall for his new film Blade Runner 2049 in London on Thursday, September 21, with the tag around his neck, complete with George’s name and two phone numbers.

The Oscar-nominated star, who shares two children with girlfriend Eva Mendes, donned the tag for press events that same week in Paris, Berlin and Madrid too.

Gosling has never been shy about gushing over his four-legged friend and was last spotted taking the 16-year-old dog to an animal hospital in December 2016.



"George is way more interesting than I am. I'd much rather talk about him,” the Notebook star told U.K.’s The Independent in January 2013. "I wanted George here today, you know, doing interviews with me. Normally, I take him everywhere, I have special paperwork so he can travel with me wherever I go. Can we just talk about George?"

He even brought the pup, whom he calls ”the great love of [his] life,” on stage with him for his Late Night with Jimmy Fallon interview in July 2011, telling the host, “He’s more interesting than I am, so I just thought it would be helpful.”

Meanwhile, his love for pets goes behind his own, as he was seen wearing a round silver pendant charm emblazoned with “Hugo,” the name of Mendes’ dog, at the premiere of White Shadows in San Francisco in May 2014.

Gosling adopted George from a Los Angeles shelter in 2002.

