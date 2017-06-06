Michael Simon/Startraksphoto.com

Ryan Lochte contemplated suicide after his Rio Summer Olympics scandal in August 2016, the 12-time medalist told ESPN in an interview published on Tuesday, June 6.

"There were a couple of points where I was crying, thinking, 'If I go to bed and never wake up, fine,'" Lochte, 32, told ESPN’s Allison Glock. "I was about to hang up my entire life."

As previously reported, the swimmer was suspended from competing for 10 months and lost millions of dollars worth of sponsors after he embellished claims that he and three teammates were robbed at gunpoint in Rio last summer.

The athlete, who worked on bouncing back by appearing on season 23 of Dancing With the Stars, told Us Weekly in October 2016 that he was hopeful in redeeming himself.

"I don't want people to just remember me for this incident,” he told Us. “I will change that. I will have drive and purpose.”

Following the incident, Lochte found support through his family and fiancée, Kayla Rae Reid. In December, they announced that they’re expecting their first child together.

“My Christmas gift came early this year, can’t wait for next year!” Lochte captioned an image of himself underwater kissing Reid’s exposed tummy. “Best news I’ve ever received #CLOUD9 #excited #family #love #2017.”

