The tide is high! Ryan Lochte seriously doubts that fellow Olympian Michael Phelps will reign supreme in his race against a shark.

“Hell no,” the 12-time Olympic medalist, 32, told TMZ cut on Thursday, July 13, when asked if he thinks Phelps, 32, will outswim his cold-blooded counterpart in Shark Week’s Sunday, July 23, kick-off event.

The Discovery Channel announced in a press release in June that the celebrated Olympian, who holds 39 world records, would race the predator in an event that “is so monumental that no one has attempted it before.” Phelps confirmed the news in an Instagram post in June. “I was able to do something that I had always wanted to do. Be in a cage and dive with great white sharks #bucketlist,” the record-breaking athlete captioned a picture of a shark in the water below him as he stood on a cage.

Lochte also told reporters that Los Angeles is “always ready” for the Olympic Games, which may be held in the city again in 2024. The games first held in L.A. in 1932 and then again in 1984.

Lochte, who was charged with filing a false robery report when competing in 2016 Rio de Janerio Games, revealed that he isn’t sure if he’ll compete in the event. “That’s, like, eight years talking,” he said to TMZ. “I’ve got to worry about the next year.” However, the swimmer promised that he’s “definitely” making a splash in the 2020 games held in Tokyo.

The Dancing With the Stars alum and his fiancee, Kayla Rae Reid, welcomed their first child together, Caiden, in June. “I’m so f--king happy,” the new dad told reporters on Thursday, as he helped Reid, 26, into a waiting car. The Olympian and former Playmate model started in dating in January 2016, after meeting on the dating app Tinder. The duo got engaged nine months later and have yet to set a wedding date.

Phelps vs. Shark airs Sunday, July 23, at 8 p.m. E.T. on Discovery. Shark Week kicks off an hour earlier at 7 p.m. E.T.



