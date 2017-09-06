He's back in action! Ryan Phillippe is not letting his broken leg stop him from being in tip-top shape. The actor took to Instagram on Tuesday, September 5, to let his fans know that even after suffering a terrible injury, he is wasting no time when it comes to working on his physique.

The Shooter star shared a shirtless photo of himself, showing off his chiseled abs and toned figure while wearing a white towel on his head and a walking boot on his right leg. He wrote in the caption, “Gettin bak in fightin' shape - war ready.”

The actor broke the news of his injury on July 16 by sharing a photo of himself in a hospital bed. In the Instagram shot, which has since been deleted, the actor gave a thumbs up while his right leg was bandaged and he was hooked up to IVs, writing, “I’m going to be ok & i appreciate your concern. -me.”

Phillippe then told his fans in a series of tweets that the accident didn’t happen on the set of his show Shooter, but instead during a family outing.

"Hey, guys. i didn't injure myself doing a stunt or anywhere near the set of Shooter. i was the victim of a freak accident during a family outing on sunday," he wrote on Twitter on July 17. "My leg is badly broken & required surgical attention, but i will make a full recovery, am in good hands, and will be back in action soon."

The actor has been updating his fans on his recovery via social media. He shared a photo of himself wearing a cast on August 6, on Instagram, and he tweeted about being ready to get back into the swing of things, writing: “I'm ready to whoop some ass, but my bones gotta catch up.”

As previously reported, the current second season of the USA Network drama was cut short after the incident. "They were only at like the eighth episode. But now production is shut down," a source told Us Weekly. "They were supposed to shoot more episodes for this season."

Sources told Us at the time that the show’s writers were planning for ten episodes but that the crew is happy with the way the story will wrap in the eighth episode. In the show, Phillippe stars as Bob Lee Swagger, a former Marine sniper who tries to foil a plot to kill the president.

New episodes of Shooter air Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on USA Network.

