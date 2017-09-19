Ryan Phillippe is speaking out after ex-girlfriend Elsie Hewitt accused him of domestic violence.

“I am saddened and disgusted by the false allegations being circulated about me. At the time these allegations were initially made, I fully cooperated with law enforcement and a thorough investigation was conducted,” the Cruel Intentions actor, 43, clarified in a Twitter statement on Tuesday, September 19. “As a main, raised by a woman, in a household where women’s rights, feminism and advocacy were very much at the forefront, I am sickened that my name can be found in any article where domestic violence of any kind is being alleged.”

The Shooter star, who shares daughter Ava, 18, and son Deacon, 13, with ex-wife Reese Witherspoon explained how hurt he is by the 21-year-old Playboy model’s allegation. “I have been a public figure for almost 25 years and many untrue things have been said or written about me in the past. That is something you learn to accept if you choose a profession like mine,” he continued. “This time is different.”

“Domestic violence is a very real and tragic issue faced by many women [in] the world over and should never be used to vengefully slander or as a play for monetary gain. This is wrong. This is not who I am,” the Secrets and Lies alum vowed. “Every one of my accuser’s allegations are false.”

As previously reported, the LAPD issued an emergency protective order against Phillippe after Hewitt claimed to authorities that she and the I Know What You Did Last Summer actor got into an argument on July t. The EPO was served to Phillippe only two days after the alleged incident and orders him to stay 100 yards away from his ex, who has also since filed a $1 million lawsuit against him.

In court documents obtained by Us Weekly, Hewitt claimed that Phillippe “grabbed [her] upper arm so tightly that his grip left heavy bruises on her arm hours later. He then braced his body and violently threw her down his staircase as hard as he could. She also alleged that the A-lister “repeatedly grabbed, struck her, cornered her, kicked her and aggressively pushed her to the ground.”

A source told Us Weekly that Phillippe is really broken up over the allegations. “A lot of Ryan’s friends are reaching out and supporting him. They know he’s not a violent person,” the insider said.

