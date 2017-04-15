Smile for the camera! Blake Lively took to Instagram on Friday, April 14, to share a series of cute snaps of herself on the beach in Hawaii, photographed by none other than her husband, Ryan Reynolds.

The Gossip Girl alum, 29, posed on the beach in a light blue jacket, a white lace bikini top and a long, flowing skirt. In one photo, the Deadpool actor, 40, zoomed in extremely close on his wife's chest, showing off her cleavage, gold jewelry by Jennifer Meyer, Ofira and Jacquie Aiche, and a purple orchid lei. She captioned the trio of pictures with emojis of a camera, a palm tree and a hibiscus flower.

📸: @vancityreynolds 🌴🌺 A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on Apr 14, 2017 at 9:58am PDT

Earlier in the week, Lively sat down with Michael Kors to play a game of Fact or Fiction for Glamour magazine. During the round, she revealed that Reynolds played DJ to set the mood while she was giving birth to one of their two daughters, James, 2, and Ines, 6 months.



Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

"My husband played 'Let's Get It On' [by Marvin Gaye] while I was in labor," she said before adding that her doctor was "laughing so hard I thought she was going to drop my baby."

Lively and Reynolds tied the knot in a secret wedding in South Carolina in September 2012. Their daughters made their public debut at the actor's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony last December.



