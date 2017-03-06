Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman on July 11, 2015, in San Diego, CA. Credit: Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Ryan Reynolds hasn’t given up on trolling faux frenemy Hugh Jackman. In their latest hilarious exchange, the Deadpool actor, 40, pokes fun at the Logan star, 48, for posing with fans.

“Thanks for an amazing visit Beijing! @WolverineMovie @20thcenturyfox,” Jackman tweeted on Sunday, March 4, along with a photo of himself giving a double thumbs up in front of fans from the Beijing premiere of his final Wolverine flick.

“Pretty sure those are protestors,” Reynolds tweeted back at the fellow Marvel universe hero.

“Really...Guy ... Really?! @VancityReynolds,” Jackman responded to his buddy.

The pair’s online feud started back in 2009 when Deadpool appeared in X-Men Origins: Wolverine. Jackman also poked fun at Reynolds after he got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in December 2016, encouraging fans to pee on his section of the sidewalk. In an Instagram video posted to his account at the time, Jackman pretended to be Reynolds, telling the camera: “How could a guy who failed his high school drama class be this talented? I have no answer for that. But to quote my favorite actor in the world, the great Australian Hugh Jackman … ‘Americans are the most generous country on the planet.’ So, thank you, America, and feel free to urinate on my section of the sidewalk.”

Reynolds also infamously mocked the Australian hunk during his 2016 flick Deadpool, breaking the fourth wall and saying to the camera: “You’re probably thinking, ‘Whose balls did I have to fondle to get my very own movie?’ I can’t tell you his name, but it rhymes with ‘Polverine.’ And let me tell you, he’s got a nice pair of smooth criminals down under.”

