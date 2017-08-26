Funnyman Ryan Reynolds wished his wife of five years, Blake Lively, a happy birthday on Friday, August 25 — and did so with a cheeky tribute.

A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on Aug 25, 2017 at 8:20pm PDT

The comedic actor posted a photo of the pair on a red carpet on Instagram— but hilariously cropped out most of his wife’s body, captioning it, "Happy Birthday to my amazing wife.” The post garnered more than one million likes and 18,000 comments by fans who appreciated the Deadpool star's humor.

Don’t be fooled by the silly post, as Reynolds, 40, has been known to be a doting husband.

In May, he gushed about Lively in a post that was shared by Humans of New York on Instagram.

A post shared by Humans of New York (@humansofny) on May 1, 2017 at 6:33pm PDT

Accompanied by a stunning shot of the pair at the Met Gala, Reynolds was quoted saying, ”She always responds with empathy. She meets anger with empathy. She meets hate with empathy. She'll take the time to imagine what happened to a person when they were five or six years old. And she's made me a more empathetic person. I had a very fractured relationship with my father. Before he died, she made me remember things I didn't want to remember. She made me remember the good times."

The Life actor is also known as quite the social media presence with his comedic quips and tweets about the couple’s children, James, 2, and Ines, 10 months.

My daughter's only 6 months old and already drawing. I'd hang it on the fridge but honestly, it's absolute garbage. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) June 19, 2015

"When he says 'my daughter,' he's never, ever talking about her. Everything is a completely made-up scenario," Lively, 30, told Glamour magazine. "He'll run [the tweets] by me sometimes just to make me laugh. But oh, I'm so in love with him when he writes that stuff. I mean, I'm in love with him most of the time, but especially with that."

The A-list couple first met when they played love interests in 2011’s Green Lantern but at the time, Reynolds was married to Scarlett Johansson and Lively was dating Penn Badgley. Sparks flew after they both went on double dates that turned out to be disastrous.



"I remember it was funny, because for about a year after Green Lantern had come and gone and all that stuff, we were both single. We went on a double date. She was on a date with another guy, and I was on a date with another girl — and that was, like, the most awkward date for the respective parties because we were just like fireworks coming across," he told Entertainment Weekly's SiriusXM show in 2016.

In September 2012, the private pair tied the knot secretly with a wedding on a South Carolina plantation.

