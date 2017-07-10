No hard feelings here! After his ex-girlfriend Julianne Hough married Brooks Laich on Saturday, July 8, Ryan Seacrest praised her and her family on Live With Kelly & Ryan on Monday, July 10.



"I guess there were a couple of weddings over the weekend … Julianne Hough from Dancing With the Stars, congratulations to Jules!” Seacrest, 42, said as he held up a spread of wedding photos from her big day to the audience. “Here’s a picture of Julianne and Brooks, her husband.”



Cosmo/CPR/BACKGRID

“She looks beautiful!” cohost Kelly Ripa commented.

“She looks stunning and there’s also a photo of her father, Bruce,” the E! host added. “I know this family and they are terrific people … super talented, she is, so congratulations, Julianne! Happy to see you happy.”

The American Idol host and Dancing With the Stars judge, 28, broke up in March 2013 after two years of dating due to Seacrest’s nonstop work schedule, an insider told Us Weekly.



"It's a lifestyle she couldn't handle anymore,” the insider told Us at the time. “Work always, always came first [for Ryan]. She wants a more low-key life."

Lester Cohen/WireImage.com

The actress got engaged to the pro hockey player, 34, in August 2015, after nearly two years of dating. Seacrest is currently dating model Shayna Terese Taylor.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!