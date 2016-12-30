Ryan Seacrest

A whole new meaning to Seacrest out. Ryan Seacrest got stuck inside an elevator while on his way to Good Morning America, where he was scheduled to reveal the New Year’s Eve Ball in Times Square on Friday, December 30.

The Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve host barely made it to the second floor before getting trapped inside for 40 minutes with his assistant and GMA producers. Seacrest narrated their ordeal on social media as the group waited for help.



"I will tell you this, if you've ever been stuck in an elevator, it's funny and cute for about 10 minutes," Seacrest joked on social media. "And then about 20 minutes in, it's not so funny anymore. But thank you to the fire department who came and rescued us and pried those doors open."

Prior to being saved by the New York City Fire Department, the radio DJ gave fans a play-by-play via Twitter and Instagram.

“How did you spend your final moments of 2016?” he joked in one video, asking GMA producers if they would be able to broadcast from inside the elevator. “They didn’t seem so concerned,” he said after a producer informed the GMA control room of their dilemma.



Seacrest, 42, also joked that the only snacks they had were Altoids and Advil.

If they end up getting stuck on NYE, Seacrest joked, “We could always take the stairs.”

The group was finally rescued by the fire department, who safely helped them out of the elevator.



Watch the series of funny videos above. Seacrest hosts Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve at 8 p.m. ET on ABC on Saturday, December 31.



