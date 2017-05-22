Ryan Seacrest Has Not Signed On to Join ‘American Idol’ Reboot

Seacrest is still out … for now, at least. Despite rumors, Ryan Seacrest has not signed on to join ABC’s upcoming reboot of American Idol, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“There is no deal at this time for Ryan to return to Idol,” the insider tells Us.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Image

Earlier this month, the TV personality, 42, addressed speculation that he’ll host an Idol reboot during the Monday, May 8, episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan.

“I don’t know about that part yet,” he said, explaining how difficult it would be to juggle his new gig on Live with potential duties on Idol. “We haven’t gotten that far. This was news to me last week. I had said at the end of the series, 'Goodbye for now,’ hoping somewhere it would come back."

Seacrest hosted the Fox singing competition, which ended last year, for 15 seasons. ABC announced on Tuesday, May 9, that they are officially bringing back the beloved reality series. So far, the only confirmed celebrity to appear on the show is Katy Perry, who will serve as a judge. A source previously told Us that Idol alum Chris Daughtry will also join the judging panel.



"American Idol on ABC...that has a nice ring to it," Disney co-chairman Ben Sherwood said in a statement. "Idol is an entertainment icon, and now it will air where it belongs, in ABC's lineup of addictive fan favorites alongside Dancing with the Stars and The Bachelor. America, get ready for the return of a bigger, bolder and better-than-ever Idol."

