Opening up! Ryan Seacrest revealed on Live With Kelly and Ryan! on Wednesday, May 3, that he once almost proposed to a girlfriend.

“So, let me ask you a question. Have you ever been engaged?” Ripa, who recently celebrated her 21st wedding anniversary with husband Mark Consuelos, asked her new cohost, who is dating model Shayna Terese Taylor.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for NARAS

“She says it as if, ‘Do you have plans for dinner?’” Seacrest jokingly replied, before revealing that while he’s “never been engaged,” he’s been close to popping the question.

“I did get close and I didn’t do it and it was the right move,” the On Air With Ryan Seacrest host explained. “But I love the idea — and I know you’re going to ask me — of marriage because my parents have been married for 47 years, and so I have this thing — and you’ve been married 21.”

Seacrest previously dated Julianne Hough, who is now engaged to hockey player Brooks Laich.

