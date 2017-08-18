Sam Claflin is sure of his manhood. The actor proved that by sharing some rather interesting photos of himself on Thursday, August 17, on a boat wearing a woman’s bathing suit. In the caption, the Hunger Games actor revealed that the swimwear he is wearing actually belongs to his movie costar, Shailene Woodley.

Pressure. #adrift Photo c/o @shailenewoodley. A post shared by Sam Claflin (@mrsamclaflin) on Aug 17, 2017 at 7:29pm PDT

In the three hilarious black-and-white photos he shared with his followers on Instagram, Claflin is wearing a tight-fitting one-piece bathing suit, crediting the actress, 25, for not only taking the photos but for also providing his attire.

Claflin, 31, wrote the words “pressure” and “oucheeze” as the captions for two of the photos as he grabbed himself looking a bit uncomfortable in the swimwear.

Oucheeze. #adrift Photo c/o @shailenewoodley. A post shared by Sam Claflin (@mrsamclaflin) on Aug 17, 2017 at 7:31pm PDT

The pair are costarring in the movie Adrift, which is currently filming in Fiji, and have both been sharing photos from the set. Claflin shared some behind the scenes moments during filming and showed his gratitude for the time he is spending in the tropical locale.

C Flanigan/FilmMagic

“Feeling very lucky today and just wanted to wish everyone a good morning, a good day, and a good night. #adrift #fiji #blessed,” he wrote along with a video of him in the ocean.

“I just want to share a moment with you. The sun is setting in the distance. The crew are out in the distance. But I am currently alone and just felt like I had to share a moment with everyone. I hope you have a lovely day,” he said in the video.

Feeling very lucky today and just wanted to wish everyone a good morning, a good day, and a good night. #adrift #fiji #blessed A post shared by Sam Claflin (@mrsamclaflin) on Aug 3, 2017 at 11:16pm PDT

Woodley shared a series of photos on her Instagram, writing: “Fiji, i am lost in your colours.”

fiji, i am lost in your colours. A post shared by shailene woodley (@shailenewoodley) on Jul 27, 2017 at 2:08am PDT

The Hollywood Reporter reported that the film centers around a young woman who risks it all to sail into the eye of a hurricane in order to save the man she loves and is set to hit theaters in 2018.

