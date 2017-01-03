Sam Hunt during the 2016 American Country Countdown Awards. Credit: David Livingston/Getty Images

Hunt is getting hitched! Country superstar Sam Hunt is engaged to his girlfriend, Hannah Lee Fowler, his rep confirms to Us Weekly.

The "Take Your Time" singer, 32, and Fowler have remained fairly quiet about their relationship — presumably because of the bride-to-be. In his new song "Drinkin' Too Much," Hunt apologizes to Fowler for naming his 2014 album Montevallo, after her hometown in Alabama.

Mohaler! A photo posted by Sam Hunt (@samhuntmusic) on Oct 29, 2016 at 1:47pm PDT

"I'm sorry I named the album Montevallo / I'm sorry people know your name now / A strangers hit you up on social media," he sings on the track. "I know you want your privacy / And you got nothing to say to me / but I wish you'd let me pay off your student loans / With these songs you gave me."

The Alabama native rarely exposes her face in photos, either. In October, Hunt posted a pic of the couple on a boat, which only showed Fowler in profile. "Mohaler!" he captioned the Instagram pic.

Last week, her face was hidden during another vacation snapshot. "2016 The Dead Sea," Hunt captioned the pic on December 26.

2016 The Dead Sea A photo posted by Sam Hunt (@samhuntmusic) on Dec 26, 2016 at 1:07pm PST

In August 2015, Hunt opened up about Fowler to Billboard magazine. (At the time, the couple were taking a break.) "I spent a lot of time talking to her about the [Montevallo] songs and asking, 'What do you think about this?' Her perspective was a powerful part of me being able to connect with a female audience, not just a male audience," he said at the time. "Respect for women was a very important part of my upbringing. ... The women in my life demanded that from me."

Can't get enough of Us? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter packed with the latest celeb news, hot pics and more!



