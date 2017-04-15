Sam Hunt Marries Hannah Lee Fowler in Intimate Georgia Wedding

Wedding bells are ringing! Sam Hunt and his fiancée, Hannah Lee Fowler, tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in his hometown of Cedartown, Georgia, on Saturday, April 15.

The country singer, 32, and the nurse exchanged "I dos" in front of a small group of their closest friends and family members. Famed Nashville bridal designer Olia Zavozina dressed the couple and Fowler's bridesmaids, TMZ reported ahead of the nuptials, later sharing photos of the couple at the church.

Us Weekly confirmed in January that Hunt and Fowler were engaged. At the 2017 ACM Awards earlier this month, he wore a wedding ring, but denied that he and his bride-to-be had secretly wed.



"I put it on to try it on and decided it felt too good and I didn't want to take it off," he told CBS at the time. "It's only a few weeks left before we do get married. [The wedding will be] low-key, low maintenance. We are both kind of introverted people for the most part, so we don't like celebrating ourselves too much. If there ever is a time to do it, it is now, and it is more to celebrate the union of marriage than it is each other. I am excited about doing that."



The couple showed some PDA during the Las Vegas awards show, too. Midway through his performance, Hunt singled out his fiancée in the audience and put his arm around her while he sang "Body Like a Back Road."

