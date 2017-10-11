Samira Wiley is a busy lady. She is starring in this year’s Emmy-winning Handmaid’s Tale and also got married in March to Orange is the New Black writer, Lauren Morelli. The actress, 30, who is working with Amex ’s “Pay It, Plan It” campaign, took time out of her busy schedule to stop by Us Weekly’s New York City headquarters and tell us a few things we didn’t know about her. Watch the video above to see what her favorite food on set is, her celebrity crush and her hidden talent!

What Was Your First Car?

“My first car was a Chevy Malibu. I totaled it!”

Last Book You Read?

“Kindred by Octavia Butler.”

Favorite Place You’ve Traveled?

“Positano on the Amalfi Coast in Italy. I went to Positano on my honeymoon.”

What’s Your Hidden Talent?

“I can twerk with the best of them!”

Uno mas... #throwback to that one time we got the perfect "kiss me" selfie. Happy Love Day, everyone. 💋 A post shared by Samira Wiley (@whododatlikedat) on Feb 14, 2017 at 5:52pm PST

Do You Have Any Requests on Set?

“Funyuns are my craft service request!”

Who is Your Celebrity Crush?

“I have celebrity crush on Lil Bow Wow. Hey boo, how you doin’?”

What Do You Sing in the Shower?

“I grew up in the church, so my favorite songs to sing in the shower are probably gospel songs. You know, something about Jesus.”

You’re Stuck On a deserted Island, which three things do you bring?

“I would have to bring a book, I love The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho. I would bring something that reminded me of home, like a blanket or something, and some toothpaste!”

Who Did Most of the Wedding Planning?

"I think our wedding planner probably did most of the planning. It was really hard for us, we were both working!"

