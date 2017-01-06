Something wrong with your mic, @spurscoyote? 😂 A video posted by San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) on Jan 3, 2017 at 6:16pm PST

Will she ever be able to shake it off? The San Antonio Spurs’ coyote mascot mocked Mariah Carey’s disastrous New Year’s Eve performance during halftime at a Tuesday, January 3, game against the Toronto Raptors.



The team’s official Instagram account shared a video of the Spurs' Coyote imitating the Elusive Chanteuse Tuesday night. In the clip, which you can watch above, the mascot — channeling Carey in a low-cut bodysuit and sparkly tights — struts his stuff to the pop diva’s 1991 hit “Emotions” as the team’s dancers slay some sexy choreography.



However, Carey’s vocals cut out seconds into the coyote’s number and he looks around the court as he taps his microphone, acting equally indignant as the Grammy winner appeared to be after realizing her earpiece didn’t work this past weekend.

The video then cuts to a shot of Carey looking flustered during her now-infamous rendition of “Emotions” during Saturday night’s live telecast of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve in New York City’s Times Square.



Eventually, the mascot jokingly walks off the court in a huff, and an announcer sarcastically says, “Yeah, that was awesome. That was really awesome!”



As previously reported, Carey opted not to sing on NYE because, as she and her team claim, the “Heartbreaker” singer’s earpiece was not working. Shortly into her performance, she paused her vocals because she was unable to hear the music. When it was time for her to transition into her 2005 smash “We Belong Together,” the original version of the track played as she sparingly brought her microphone to her mouth. “This is the album version," she admitted before leaving the stage. "It just don't get any better."



During a January 3 interview with Entertainment Weekly, the Mariah’s World star said that she was embarrassed by her onstage snafu. “All I can say is Dick Clark was an incredible person and I was lucky enough to work with him when I first started in the music business,” she told the outlet. “I’m of the opinion that Dick Clark would not have let an artist go through that and he would have been as mortified as I was in real time.”



