Never has a Sex and the City meme been more perfect. Sarah Jessica Parker channeled her character Carrie Bradshaw on Thursday, March 2, to address the controversy surrounding U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions and his alleged meetings with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

“I couldn’t help but wonder… had the Russian ambassador been meeting with everybody except me?” the meme of Bradshaw typing at her laptop in her NYC apartment read, throwing it back to the iconic character’s inquisitive sex column days.

“I had to. Don't know the provenance however whoever you are, thank you. X, sj,” the actress, 51, captioned the meme. According to Vanity Fair, by the way, it was Huffington Post writer James Michael Nichols who first tweeted the LOL meme on Wednesday night.

C Flanigan/Getty Images

While SJP obviously never wrote about President Donald Trump's administration and now-Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ current controversy, SATC fans will never forget when Bradshaw dated Russian Aleksandr Petrovsky a.k.a Mikhail Baryshnikov.

And in case you missed it, the meme comes after Sessions came under fire for not disclosing having met with the Russian ambassador prior to the November 2016 election of Trump. According to CNN, since Sessions said he would recuse himself from an investigation into Russia’s possible involvement in the election and ties to members of Trump’s administration if need be, more Trump advisors have also disclosed they met with Russian diplomats prior to the controversial businessman's surprise win in the presidential election.

