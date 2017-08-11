Robin, we keep you with us this through all the gifts you have left, of which there are many. So today, watch one of his movies, listen to his comedy specials or quote your favorite joke. You were a comedy genius, a phenomenal actor and a great friend. We miss you everyday, but today especially. A post shared by Sarah Michelle (@sarahmgellar) on Aug 11, 2017 at 9:01am PDT

Sarah Michelle Gellar still misses her costar and friend Robin Williams. The actress paid tribute to the late comedian on the third anniversary of his death on Friday, August 11, with a touching message on Instagram.

“Robin, we keep you with us this through all the gifts you have left, of which there are many. So today, watch one of his movies, listen to his comedy specials or quote your favorite joke," the actress, 40, captioned a black and white photo of the two together. “You were a comedy genius, a phenomenal actor and a great friend. We miss you everyday, but today especially,” she continued.

The pair starred in the CBS sitcom The Crazy Ones as father and daughter in 2013. Although the show only lasted one season, the Mrs. Doubtfire star made a lasting impact on the actress’ life.

"This is without question, the hardest few words I have ever tried to write," the mom told Us Weekly in a statement on Aug. 12, 2014. "My life is a better place because I knew Robin Williams. To my children [Charlotte, 5, and Rocky, 2] he was 'Uncle Robin,' to everyone he worked with, he was the best boss anyone had ever known, and to me he was not just an inspiration but he was the Father I had always dreamed of having," she continued.



Others in Hollywood also took to social media to remember the late actor, including Billy Crystal and Pierce Brosnan. “3 years later and words still don't come easily. Think of Robin today and smile,” Crystal said.

3 years later and words still don't come easily. Think of Robin today and smile. — Billy Crystal (@BillyCrystal) August 11, 2017

On Thursday, August 3, Brosnan recalled their time together on the Mrs. Doubtfire set, saying: " I am so proud to have been part of that movie and to have known the great Robin Williams."

... I remember this day like it was yesterday ...it was a San Francisco morning on the set of "Mrs Doubtfire" ...a drive by fruiting...I thought we would be there all morning trying to get the shot, Robin nailed it on the second take. I am so proud to have been part of that movie and to have known the great Robin Williams. A post shared by Pierce Brosnan (@piercebrosnanofficial) on Aug 3, 2017 at 11:07am PDT

Williams was found dead in his California home, on August 11, 2014, at age 63. His autopsy report listed the cause of death as asphyxia due to hanging. The beloved comedian was also diagnosed with Lewy body dementia after his death.



