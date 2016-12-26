Oops! Sarah Michelle Gellar made an embarrassing mistake while trying to pay tribute to George Michael after his death on Sunday, December 25.

The Buffy alum, 39, had all the best intentions when she took to Twitter to mourn the Wham! star, but instead posted a heartfelt message about Culture Club's Boy George.



“Do you really want to hurt me? I guess you do 2016,” she wrote before using the hashtag #ripboygeorge.

Her blunder was quickly pointed out by fans, who blasted her for her mistake, forcing Gellar to post a lengthy correction.

“Just as sad when you get the correct information,” she posted. “#ripGeorgeMichael thank you to everyone who corrected me - it’s still so sad."



She continued: “And for the record yes I completely know the difference between Boy George and George Michael- I heard incorrectly. My intentions were good.”

“This is usually why I don’t comment on public matters, but it all seems so sad on Christmas. Lesson learned.”



As Us Weekly reported the 80’s pop icon died at the age of 53. His publicist confirmed the sad news with a statement.

"It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period. The family would ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult and emotional time. There will be no further comment at this stage."



His former manager Michael Lippman told The Hollywood Reporter that Michael died of heart failure.



Celebrities including Madonna and Elton John took to social media to mourn the singer. Michael's former bandmate Andrew Ridgeley also tweeted about the loss of his "beloved friend."



