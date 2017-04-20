Guess who came to dinner? Sarah Palin, Kid Rock and Ted Nugent broke bread with President Donald Trump on Wednesday, April 19, posing in front of portraits of former presidents and senators in the White House in Washington, D.C. and generally having a good time.

“President Trump’s invitation for dinner included bringing a couple of friends,” Palin, 53, wrote on her website, captioning a few shots of the unlikely trio smiling big next to the former Apprentice host. “Asked why I invited Kid Rock and Ted Nugent, I joked, ‘Because Jesus was booked.’” (Rock’s new fiance, Audrey Berry, was also on hand.)

Courtesy of Sarah Palin/Facebook

The former governor of Alaska and 2008 vice presidential candidate added that “the company was wonderful and dinner was beyond superb.” The group enjoyed, appropriately, a baked Alaska for dessert.

In other images that Palin shared to her Facebook page, she, Rock, 46, and Nugent, 68, crowd around Trump as he sits in the Oval Office, showing them several documents on his desk. One photo also shows Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, joining in on the gathering to chat with Palin as the president attends to an important phone call.

“A great night at the White House,” Palin wrote. “Thank you to President Trump for the invite! 🇺🇸.”

Palin has been an outspoken advocate of Trump since publicly endorsing him in January 2016, with a statement to the New York Times. In turn, the real estate mogul released his own statement to the Times, praising the once-vice presidential hopeful.

“I am greatly honored to receive Sarah’s endorsement,” he said at the time. “She is a friend, and a high-quality person whom I have great respect for. I am proud to have her support.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!