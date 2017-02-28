Sarah Silverman has decided to live her "fullest life" as a comic on the road. The comedian, 46, opened up about her choice to prioritize other things over motherhood in a series of tweets on Monday, February 27.

"As a comic always working & on the road I have had to decide between motherhood & living my fullest life & I chose the latter. Men don't have to do that. I'd so love to be a fun dad, coming home from the road & being my best fun dad self," Silverman wrote to her more than 10 million followers.

"So this is just a lil f--k all y'all bc u can't be a woman w/out sacrifice & that's the fact jack," she continued. "And I [love] my comedian brothers that acknowledge this truth. They're my family & for a lot of us women comic sisters, our only family."

Back in 2013, Jonah Hill joked about Silverman's age and then-single status during Comedy Central's The Roast of James Franco. The Masters of Sex actress admitted that the comments caught her off-guard.

"It hurt, but I'll defend it. I’ll defend it to my death. But it’s OK. We’re made of feelings. It was really a gift to be forced to process that, and to have realizations about that," she told HuffPost Live in November 2013. "I don’t want to be trite, but it really is different for women. Even in the brightest of pop culture, as soon as you’re at an age when you have opinions and you’re outspoken and you know who you are, you’re very much encouraged to crawl under a rock, and be embarrassed by any wrinkle. Or by still being alive."

Silverman, who has never been married, told Ellen DeGeneres in June 2015 that she wouldn't tie the knot until gay marriage is legal. She has been dating Michael Sheen since 2014.

