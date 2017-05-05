Sarah Silverman is supporting her ex Jimmy Kimmel after his emotional monologue about his newborn son’s heart surgery on the Monday, May 1, episode of his late-night show.

The Jimmy Kimmel Live! host, 49, who is now married to Molly McNearney, opened up about their baby boy, William “Billy” John Kimmel, needing heart surgery shorty after his birth. He was diagnosed with a “tetralogy of fallot with pulmonary atresia,” which means the pulmonary valve is blocked and there’s a hole in the heart wall. He used the speech to endorse the Affordable Care Act and stress that health care shouldn’t be a partisan issue.

Silverman, 46, who dated Kimmel on and off from 2002 to 2009, thought it was a “beautiful” monologue. "Look**, you saw his show Monday. He said everything there was to say. I think it was beautiful,” she told Us Weekly and other reporters at the Hulu upfronts in NYC on Wednesday, May 3. "I loved his appeal to please not defund things like the children’s hospital. The children’s hospital depends so much on this because 40 percent of the people being affected by the heath care cuts are children.”



The I Love You, America star praised her fellow comedian for being well-spoken. “He made a very elegant, heartfelt, bipartisan plea the last two minutes of that monologue, and I thought it was brilliant and not that that’s where his mind is at to be brilliant right now, but my heart is with both of them, and I’m glad things are looking up,” she said.

As Kimmel explained on the show, his son’s operation was a “success” and Billy is “doing great” thanks to care at the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

