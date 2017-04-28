Such a fitting proposal story! Aidy Bryant is engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Conner O'Malley. The Saturday Night Live star revealed the news during Late Night With Seth Meyers on Thursday, April 27. Watch the video above!

"We've been together a long time; we've been together almost nine years. So, a lot of the shimmer and shine has faded and we're just living every damn day as best we can," Bryant, 29, quipped. "We've seen each other through a lot. Like, he used to work as a full-blown garbage man — not a joke, just a garbage man. I used to sweep up hair in a barber shop. I mean, we've, like, been through it."

O'Malley, who used to be a writer for Late Night, popped the question at their NYC home. Bryant was coming back from SNL rehearsals and thought the entire set-up was a joke.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

"I had my purse and our mail and all these boxes, and I walked to our door and our dog had a bow tie on. I was like, 'My dog doesn't wear a bow tie! Where is he going tonight?' Basically, the second I shut the door, a man — who I discovered was Conner — frantically came around the corner and was just like, 'Will you marry me?!' No box. No 'I love you.' Just a man in full terror standing very far from a dog in a bow tie, just holding a loose ring going, 'Will you marry me?!'" Bryant recalled. "I was like, 'What?!' I truly couldn't comprehend what was happening, and I kept saying, 'Is this a joke? Are you doing a joke?' And then I said, 'Of course I'll marry you. I love you.' And it was really nice."

Once reality hit Bryant, she went on to ask why he decided to propose then and there.

"He was like, 'Well, you always said that you wanted it to happen in our house if it ever happened.' I was like, 'That's true; I wanted it to be private,'" she said. "He was like, 'But I also knew you probably wanted to be wearing a bra and have makeup on, so I knew I had to do it after you just got home from work — otherwise it would never be another moment.'"

