Still shaken up. Chrisley Knows Best star Savannah Chrisley opened up about her terrifying car accident in a new interview on Wednesday, January 18. See what she had to say in the video above!



"This whole experience has been very scary for me," the reality TV personality, 19, told E! News hosts Jason Kennedy and Catt Sadler in a Skype interview with her famous dad, Todd Chrisley. "It's put a lot of things into perspective, and it's made me realize things I need more focus on."



The accident happened on Monday, January 16, when Savannah looked down for a brief second to fix her floor mat, which had gotten stuck behind the gas pedal. As a result, she lost control of her vehicle and hit a guardrail during a rainstorm.



The teen pageant queen previously revealed via social media that she recalls slipping in and out of consciousness and begging for help as cars continued to drive by. After about 20 minutes, a man stopped to help her. The accident left the Atlanta resident with fractured vertebrae.



Savannah — whose doctor says it will take six weeks to recover — took to Instagram on Tuesday to tell fans how the frightening incident affected her both physically and spiritually.



“The next month or so I will be recovering from a broken vertebrae which has caused numbness in my hands and fingers and pain all throughout my neck, back, and shoulders,” she captioned a photo of herself bruised in a hospital bed. "We all make mistakes … all that matters is how we learn and grow from them.”



She added: “I truly believe that God has used this situation to open my eyes to what is truly important in life and to put my focus back on Him in order to live the right life and be unbelievably happy. So right now I just want to say thank you again ... love you all.”



