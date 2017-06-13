Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost’s summer fling is heating up! The Rough Night actress, 32, and Saturday Night Live comedian, 34, dined at The East Pole in NYC’s Upper East Side neighborhood on Saturday, June 10.

"They were holding hands and looked like they were getting cozy, ”an eyewitness tells Us Weekly of the duo. "They were really chill and super nice.” Throughout the evening, the pair sipped on cocktails while Johansson dined on duck fat chips and pasta and Jost ate Snapper.

Last month, Johansson and the “Weekend Update” co-host were reportedly spotted packing on PDA at an SNL afterparty following the actress' appearance on the show. “Scarlett and Colin were making out at the bar,” a witness told Page Six of the Saturday, May 20, event. “They would make out a bit, then go back to talking.”



The eyewitness also added: “Scarlett and Colin were flirting and canoodling in full view of everyone at the afterparty, including the SNL cast and crew. They were laughing and seemed to really hit it off.”

Johansson's new romance comes just a few months after she filed for divorce from Romain Dauriac. “Scarlett initiated splitting up and made the decision,” an insider told Us in January, explaining that the actress, who shares daughter Rose, 2, with Dauriac, felt they “didn't have much in common as far as lifestyle.” The insider added that the exes - who married in October 2014 - “have an amicable relationship” and plan to coparent their daughter.

