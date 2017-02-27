Oh, snap! Scarlett Johansson gave red carpet host Ryan Seacrest major sass at the 2017 Oscars on Sunday, February 26, when he asked about how she prepared for her presenter role at the awards ceremony. Watch the clip above to relive the fun moment!

When Seacrest, 42, asked the Ghost in the Shell actress, 32, whether she had practiced wearing her heels during run-throughs for her presenter role, she laughed and responded, “What a ridiculous question.”

“You can never have enough rehearsal,” she added with a nod toward her sky-high heels. “I couldn’t imagine having to put these on two days in a row. Not that they are not gorgeous … [but] they’re definitely not Converse.”

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Johansson stunned in a gauzy pink-and-purple printed gown by Alaia with a sheer skirt and a textured statement belt, accessorizing with jewelry by Fred Leighton. She brought her agent Joe Machota as her date for the night.

Sunday marked Johansson’s first major red carpet appearance since she and ex Romain Dauriac announced their decision to split after two years of marriage. (The actress and the French journalist first went public with their relationship in November 2012, and her rep confirmed their engagement to Us in September 2013.)

In Playboy’s March/April issue, the Her actress opened up about her view on love, noting that she doesn’t believe it’s natural to be in a monogamous relationship.

“Well, with every gain there’s a loss, right?” she said. “So that’s a loss. You have to choose a path. I think the idea of marriage is very romantic; it’s a beautiful idea, and the practice of it can be a very beautiful thing. [But] I don’t think it’s natural to be a monogamous person. I might be skewered for that, but I think it’s work. It’s a lot of work.”

Johansson was previously married to Ryan Reynolds from 2008 to 2011.



Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!