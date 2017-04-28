ABACA/INSTARimages.com

She's buying! Scarlett Johansson invited a grandmother, who used to look identical to the star when she was younger, for drinks — and she accepted!

Geraldine Dodd, 72, went viral earlier this month when her grandson Denver Dodd posted a photo of her from decades ago. "My grandma looked like Scarlett Johansson when she was younger," the caption read.

Many agreed, including the Captain America: Civil War actress, 32. "Geraldine, I have been inundated with emails and messages about how we look alike. I had to look at the photo myself — holy crap!" Johansson said in a response video. "I want to meet you in person. Let's have a drink, Geraldine."

Johansson even asked "Grandma Geraldine" if she would like to be the actress' plus-one to her Rough Night movie premiere.

Geraldine didn't hesitate.

"In a heartbeat, she said yes. Who says no to Scarlett?" Denver told Time magazine on Thursday.

Geraldine, who apparently loves Fifty Shades of Grey, is even going to challenge the star. "I'm not going to be square. I'm going to drink with her [and] see if I can drink her under the table," she added to Time. "She has got to remember to take it easy on me. I'm 40 years older than her."

Denver, meanwhile, is so excited for his grandma. "It's an awesome feeling knowing that someone who deserves a little spotlight, like my grandma, gets to experience something like this," he said.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!