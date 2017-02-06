The case of the missing breast pump! Scarlett Johansson recounted a hilarious story to Marie Claire about how Mark Consuelos inadvertently stole her bag at the 2015 Oscars.



The Captain America: Civil War actress, 32, had given birth to her daughter, Rose, five months earlier, so she brought her breast pump to the star-studded event. “I was nursing, and every ounce is like liquid gold,” she said. “Somehow, Mark got ahold of my breast pump — in a bag with all the milk, ice packs in there, and s--t. He grabbed it out of my hand.”

The 45-year-old actor, who attended the awards show with his wife, Kelly Ripa, was trying to lend a hand by carrying the purse. “Our cars got separated. Apparently, Kelly looked over, and she was like, ‘Wait a minute — is that Scarlett’s breast pump? We’ve got to get it back!’ because she knew how panicked I would be. We finally ended up at the same party three hours later, and Mark was like, ‘I’m so sorry.’”



The Lucy actress, who shares her now 2-year-old daughter with her estranged husband Romain Dauriac, also discussed motherhood. “It’s very humbling,” she said. But she won’t be letting Rose see any of her action films anytime soon. “I don’t think she’s allowed to see any of the movies I’ve made, other than Sing. I’ll be happy when she’s old enough to show her movies where I kicked some ass,” she added.



Sources confirmed to Us Weekly last month that Johansson and her French journalist hubby were calling it quits after more than two years of marriage. They first went public with their relationship in November 2012 and married in October 2014. “Scarlett initiated splitting up and made the decision,” an insider previously told Us. “She feels blessed to have a daughter.”



